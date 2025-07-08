Business

PrefCap nears R1bn with R200m African Bank boost

Investment signals strong institutional confidence in the SME financier’s business model, credit philosophy and long-term growth trajectory

08 July 2025 - 08:35
PrefCap’s recent boosts from African Bank, Stanlib Asset Management and Rand Merchant Bank bring its total capital raised over the past year to just under R1bn.Picture: PrefCap
PrefCap’s recent boosts from African Bank, Stanlib Asset Management and Rand Merchant Bank bring its total capital raised over the past year to just under R1bn.Picture: PrefCap

Preference Capital Group (PrefCap), a leading innovator in SME financing, has announced a further R200m capital injection, this time from African Bank. This latest raise follows closely on the heels of a R250m investment from Stanlib Asset Management, reinforcing PrefCap’s role as a key driver of SME growth in SA. 

These recent investments signal strong institutional confidence in PrefCap’s business model, credit philosophy and long-term growth trajectory — bringing total capital raised to just under R1bn in the past 12 months.

African Bank’s backing is a strong endorsement of our credit philosophy, risk discipline, and long-term vision
Jason Sostak,  Corporate Finance Executive at PrefCap

“Partnering with African Bank marks another important milestone in our journey to support SA’s SME sector at scale. Their backing is a strong endorsement of our credit philosophy, risk discipline, and long-term vision,” says Jason Sostak, Corporate Finance Executive at PrefCap. 

African Bank’s involvement follows a comprehensive due diligence process and reflects their shared vision of empowering underserved yet high-potential businesses that form the backbone of SA’s economy. 

This capital injection will allow PrefCap to expand its lending portfolio across industries, ensuring small and medium-sized businesses continue to access the fast, flexible funding they need to sustain operations, unlock growth and drive long-term economic impact. 

About PrefCap

PrefCap is a leading financial services provider dedicated to offering innovative and flexible financing solutions. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by SMEs, it helps owner-managed businesses access working capital, asset finance and trade finance with speed and flexibility. 

About African Bank

African Bank is a Personal and Business & Commercial bank offering a range of financial products and services to both private and business customers. The bank has a countrywide branch distribution network and a full digital channel offering, as well as sales, collections, and customer service contact centres.

African Bank is a scalable, diversified, and sustainable business focused on its heritage journey of being a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people — with a clear vision and strategy, strong leadership, and an audacious drive to deliver on the promise of its founders.

This article was sponsored by PrefCap.

2 months ago
