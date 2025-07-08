Business

FREE TO READ | SA cannot allow transformation to be reversed

We look at how we can grow the SA economy inclusively, the role of tech in transformation and how women are breaking barriers in business

08 July 2025 - 09:25
by Ryland Fisher
Picture: ARENA.
Picture: ARENA.

We live in a world where there has been a right-wing resurgence, putting transformation internationally at risk. The pushback against what is known as DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) in the US under President Donald Trump has had ripple effects throughout the world, including SA, where 600 US companies operate, often using our country as their regional headquarters in Africa.

SA is the US’s largest trade partner in Africa, and we have, at best, an uncomfortable relationship with the administration in Washington since the new president was sworn in January 2025, issuing executive order after executive order, including ones against SA.

It also kicked out SA’s ambassador because of the critical comments he made against their president. As US companies decide whether they must abide by their president’s directive to halt all DEI programmes, it is imperative for South Africans to remind them of the importance of DEI in our country, given our history of apartheid and colonial repression.

Economic transformation is critical for the success of our country and our economy. We must push back against the right-wing attack on economic transformation because that is what DEI is: it seeks to promote the fair treatment and full participation of all people, particularly groups that have historically been underrepresented or discriminated against based on identity. This is a noble aim that should be supported, not suppressed.

Our pushback is complicated by the strong historical relationship between our two countries. This debate surfaces quite strongly in this edition of Empowerment, but we also look at how we can grow the SA economy inclusively, the role of technology in transformation, how some women are breaking barriers in business, how businesses are empowering small, medium and micro enterprises and the youth, and the long-term benefits of sustainable business practices on transformation, among others.

We hope this publication will contribute to the important economic debates we must have in this country.

