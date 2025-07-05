From shifting power dynamics to digital disruption, business is central to shaping Africa’s future. Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit, about the vision behind Africa Unlocked 2025, and how enterprise is helping drive the continent’s next chapter.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How business is shaping Africa’s tomorrow
Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit
