WATCH: How business is shaping Africa’s tomorrow

Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit

05 July 2025 - 09:00
by Business Day TV
From shifting power dynamics to digital disruption, business is central to shaping Africa’s future. Business Day TV spoke to Andrew Robertson, head of business enablement and operations at Standard Bank’s Business and Commercial Banking unit, about the vision behind Africa Unlocked 2025, and how enterprise is helping drive the continent’s next chapter.

