WATCH: What new licensing policy means for small businesses

Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance

02 July 2025 - 17:08
The government aims to cut costs and red tape associated with business licensing. It is hoped that this will unlock the potential of small businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, about what this could mean for small businesses.

State proposes to slash red tape for business licensing

Government aims to harmonise national, provincial and municipal business licensing to ensure synergy
1 day ago
