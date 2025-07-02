The government aims to cut costs and red tape associated with business licensing. It is hoped that this will unlock the potential of small businesses. Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance, about what this could mean for small businesses.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What new licensing policy means for small businesses
Business Day TV spoke to Bulelani Balabala, founder of the Township Entrepreneurs Alliance
State proposes to slash red tape for business licensing
