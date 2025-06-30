FREE TO READ | Wellness is good business

Wellness is no longer a workplace perk; it’s a business imperative. Across boardrooms and break rooms, there’s a growing recognition that healthy employees are more engaged, more productive and more likely to stay. This edition of Healthy Times explores the many dimensions of corporate wellness —mental, physical, financial and beyond — and how organisations are embedding wellbeing into the heart of their culture.
Today’s forward-thinking leaders are shifting from managing employees to supporting the whole human being. Whether through mental health interventions, financial literacy support or innovative tools such as wearables and wellness apps, companies are reimagining how they care for their people.
And it’s not just the big corporates. We also shine a light on smaller businesses, proving that impact doesn’t always require big budgets — just commitment and creativity. The conversation is shifting from burnout to balance, from stigma to support, from reactive to proactive.
It’s encouraging to see SA businesses embracing this change, not just for productivity, but also because it’s the right thing to do. We hope this issue inspires your own wellness journey — both personal and organisational, because when we prioritise people, everybody wins.
Wellness is good business
This edition of Healthy Times explores the many dimensions of corporate wellness — mental, physical, financial and beyond
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.