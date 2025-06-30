Business

FREE TO READ | Protection through insurance is not just peace of mind; it is power

This issue of Insure examines issues including rising medical costs and the context behind increasing premiums

30 June 2025 - 11:58
by Elriza Theron
Picture: ARENA.
Insurance is a vital pillar of individual security and economic resilience. In this issue of Insure, we explore how the sector in SA is evolving amid challenges and innovations. 

Healthcare features prominently as we examine rising medical costs and the context behind increasing premiums. Insurers are moving beyond basic payouts to offer dynamic, personalised cover that adapts to customers’ needs. With public and private systems facing affordability and access challenges, we explain how medical insurance can bridge gaps, especially around dread disease coverage and prescribed minimum benefits, which are often misunderstood. 

We also highlight critical insurance shortfalls, including life insurance gaps that leave many families exposed. On the short-term insurance front, we look at its role in personal security and economic stability, especially as climate change intensifies risks for agriculture and property. 

Our features on environmental volatility and “acts of God” show how underinsured properties can worsen financial hardship after disaster. For travellers and homeowners, we offer expert advice to navigate policy details. At the corporate level, trade credit insurance can protect businesses from the fallout of unpaid debts in tough economic times.

Finally, we explore how artificial intelligence is transforming insurance — improving customer service while introducing new risks — and how mergers and specialist underwriting agencies are reshaping the industry.

Protection is not just peace of mind; it is power. We hope this issue empowers you to make informed decisions for your business, home and wellbeing. 

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.