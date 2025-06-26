Reports that Donald Trump has considered replacing Jerome Powell in September fuels uncertainty
Creating an African Rating Agency, as suggested by the African Development Bank, won’t solve the problem
Dismissal shakes GNU as DA leader John Steenhuisen says it was a calculated assault on the party, the second biggest in the government
In defending the BBBEE policy, President Ramaphosa says the country is far from transformed
The company bullish on its prospects due to improvements in SA’s rail network
But index shows low-income households are weighed down by high cost of living
Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Police suspected of killing 16 people as a night of looting and arson followed youth demonstrations
New-look SA team determined to hit the ground running against powerful invitational side ahead of Italy Tests
Wintour, who has been at the US fashion magazine for nearly 40 years, will stay as global editorial director of Vogue and Condé Nast's chief content officer
Ahead of the Y20 Summit, which is set to take place in August, Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about the summit’s agenda and the importance of the Y20.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What’s on the Agenda for the Y20 Summit?
Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Ahead of the Y20 Summit, which is set to take place in August, Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about the summit’s agenda and the importance of the Y20.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.