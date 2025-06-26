Business

WATCH: What’s on the Agenda for the Y20 Summit?

Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry

26 June 2025 - 15:41
by Business Day TV
Picture: SHARON SERETLO
Picture: SHARON SERETLO

Ahead of the Y20 Summit, which is set to take place in August, Business Day TV spoke to Denise Rapitsi from the Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry, about the summit’s agenda and the importance of the Y20.

