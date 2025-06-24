Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reflecting on department’s budget, initiatives

Business Day TV spoke to minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni

24 June 2025 - 17:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Small, medium and micro Enterprises (SMMEs) are crucial to SA’s economy, contributing significantly to job creation and economic growth. Their role as engines of economic development and inclusive transformation underscores the importance of the department of small business development (DSBD). Business Day TV spoke to minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, ahead of the department’s 2025-26 budget speech and reflected on progress made, as well as initiatives planned to improve market access and localisation.

EDITORIAL: Questions abound about Parks Tau’s fund

Minister has called for a public discussion and even extended the comment period
Opinion
1 week ago

Zuko Godlimpi is the ANC’s new economic tsar

Deputy minister of trade, industry & competition replaces Mmamoloko Kubayi, who moves to Limpopo NEC
National
3 months ago

NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: The ANC’s neglect of SMMEs is holding SA’s economy back

Small and medium-sized enterprises deserve a department truly committed to their growth
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Energy aggregators are paving the way for a ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
Investing in Africa’s future: Standard Bank ...
Business
4.
FNB brand is built on trust, innovation and doing ...
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Failing to plan energy solutions ...
Business

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Questions abound about Parks Tau’s fund

Opinion / Editorials

Zuko Godlimpi is the ANC’s new economic tsar

National

Spaza shop rules threaten SA’s informal economy, say experts

Economy

NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER: The ANC’s neglect of SMMEs is holding SA’s economy back

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa keeps SA in Simelane suspension

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.