Energy aggregators are paving the way for a liberalised electricity market in SA

Energy aggregators are also looking to sell power to municipalities, including metros. Since municipalities will be buying bulk power at cheaper prices from the energy aggregators, it is expected that this saving benefit will be passed through to households. Most municipal independent power producer (IPP) projects are still at an early stage, and we haven’t seen the benefits being passed on yet, even as most municipalities use the savings and energy security as the rationale for pursuing private power for their residents.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) has been a pioneer in the IPP space, including adopting a leading position in the commercial and industrial space.

The bank has co-ordinated and led a multi-billion-rand financing deal for Envusa Energy, a platform jointly developed by Anglo American and EDF Renewables, marking one of the largest private sector decarbonisation efforts in Southern Africa.

Energy projects benefit from policy tailwinds

Grid capacity is becoming a challenge to increasing the scale of renewable energy procured by energy aggregators, particularly from wind technology. However, it is encouraging to see that the government and Eskom are working tirelessly to resolve the grid issue. The recently announced curtailment will open some grid capability in the interim.

Another key step is the ministerial determination issued by the electricity and energy minister to procure about 1,164km of 400kV transmission power lines with associated transmission infrastructure, and the release of draft regulations intended to support the rollout of 5,840km of new transmission lines — the first phase of a broader plan to expand the grid by 14,000km by 2032.

Financing of the grid infrastructure is also going to be key. According to the transmission development plan, the minister indicated that the government needed about R440bn to modernise and expand transmission by about 14,000km and acknowledged that the government is not in a position to provide that kind of support. Hence, the introduction of the independent transmission programme will enable private participation.

While the aggregator model is thriving, the South African electricity market is moving towards a competitive, liberalised, and liquid market. To give this effect, President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, 38 of 2024, which sets out far-reaching reforms for SA’s electricity sector, including the establishment of a competitive electricity market.

The act aims to respond to current realities in the electricity sector and open pathways to greater competition and reduced energy costs, increase investment in new generation capacity to achieve energy security, and establish an independent transmission company as the custodian of the national grid.

Furthermore, Ramaphosa has highlighted the energy transition as part of the key agenda of SA’s G20 presidency during his special address in Davos, Switzerland. He called for innovative financing mechanisms and private capital to scale sustainable development, urging financial institutions to support this.

Models may change but Nedbank CIB ’ s support is constant

Looking ahead, aggregator-led models may well become even more dynamic. Some platforms are already preparing to participate in emerging real-time and day-ahead markets, building on wheeling frameworks, a system that allows electricity to be bought and sold across distances using existing grid infrastructure.

Nedbank CIB is committed to working with all stakeholders and offering innovative financial products to increase electricity supply in SA. The bank not only supports the country’s just energy transition but also the models that make it work.

To Nedbank CIB, it’s not about selling power but about empowering SA.