Investing in Africa’s future: Standard Bank champions climate-smart agriculture

Worryingly, research suggests that the continent’s current food systems are unsustainable in the face of this population growth and the detrimental impact of climate change, with food production expected to shrink by an estimated 18%.

The bottom line is that our current agricultural system, which heavily relies on rain-fed farming (95% in Sub-Saharan Africa), lacks the infrastructure and technological practices needed to withstand climate shocks.

We are at a critical juncture, and it’s time to move beyond “business as usual” in the agricultural sector and embrace transformative strategies that not only help our farmers mitigate the effects of climate change but also build their resilience against it.

Enter climate-smart agriculture

Agriculture, ironically, finds itself in a paradoxical position. On one hand, it’s a vital source of livelihoods and food security, but on the other, agriculture is also a contributor to the very greenhouse gas emissions that worsen the environmental challenges it faces.

For example, conventional tillage practices, widely used in agriculture, significantly disrupt the soil’s structure, leading to the release of stored carbon dioxide (CO2) into the atmosphere. Globally, these soil carbon losses from tillage contribute to the agricultural sector’s overall greenhouse gas footprint, further intensifying the climate-related challenges that threaten crop yields and soil health. Other examples are emissions associated with livestock farming or deforestation; however sustainable practices have been proven to reduce emissions associate with these practices.

In this delicate balance between necessity and consequence, climate-smart agriculture (CSA) emerges not just as a solution but as a transformative pathway to reconcile these competing demands, offering innovative strategies to enhance productivity sustainably and build resilience against a changing climate.

So, what is CSA? It strives to build sustainable productivity and resilient agricultural systems for the future by addressing three interconnected pillars:

Adapting systems to build resilience to cope with climate change. Mitigating climate change effects by reducing or removing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing carbon sequestration. Productivity is the ultimate outcome, increasing agricultural yields and income (food security).

What does CSA look like in practice?

CSA practices are extensive and varied.

Adaptation strategies include cultivating resilient crop varieties that can withstand droughts or floods, and implementing efficient water management techniques such as drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting and soil moisture conservation.

Furthermore, tools like agricultural insurance, weather forecasting, sustainable water storage and integrated pest management empower farmers to strengthen their resilience.

Mitigation strategies include regenerative agriculture through diversified farming systems that not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions by reducing, avoiding, and sequestering CO2, but also promote biodiversity.

Enhancing soil health via cover cropping, agroforestry, and no-till farming plays a crucial role in sequestering carbon while simultaneously improving crop resilience.

Precision agriculture leverages technology to optimise water, fertiliser and pesticide use, minimising waste and emissions, while the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower further reduces reliance on fossil fuels.

Innovative approaches like waste-to-energy systems, such as biodigesters converting manure, contribute to a circular economy.

Additional mitigation efforts include employing energy-efficient equipment, reducing food waste, improving livestock feeding practices, and exploring carbon credit opportunities through methods like biochar application and soil organic carbon enhancement.

A long-term horizon is required to reap CSA benefits

CSA adoption in Africa remains low at about 30%, and is only slightly higher in SA, at 40%. This presents a significant market opportunity for investment and innovation. A report by the Africa Regenerative Agriculture Study Group estimates that the benefits of CSA regenerative practices in Africa, through improved yields, could boost the GDP of the agricultural sector in Sub-Saharan Africa by a significant 20%.

Studies have demonstrated positive correlations between the sustained implementation of CSA over long-term horizons and enhanced farm-level economic performance and output.

One study focusing on smallholder maize farmers in Zambia found that farmers who adopted CSA practices achieved higher maize yields and experienced a notable increase in per capita household expenditure, sometimes up to 50%, compared to their non-adopting counterparts.