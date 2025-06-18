Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: African brands slump in benchmark index

Business Day TV speaks to Thebe Ikalafeng, founder and chair of Brand Africa

18 June 2025 - 19:07
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA Best Brands award winners
SA Best Brands award winners

African brands slumped to an all-time low in the 2025 Brand Africa 100, with just 11 of the 100-most admired brands being African. Business Day TV spoke to Thebe Ikalafeng, Brand Africa’s founder and chair, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FNB brand is built on trust, innovation and doing ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
Brenthurst ranks among the big names in financial ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Franchising is an engine for small ...
Business
5.
Among the world’s billionaires, Johannes von ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.