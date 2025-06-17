FNB brand is built on trust, innovation and doing good

In a world of constant change and growing complexity, South Africans need more than just a bank, they need a partner they can trust. FNB believes that profit should be measured not only in rands and cents, but in the value it creates for its customers, communities, and the broader economy.

As a purpose-driven financial institution, the bank’s mission is simple: to be a trusted partner that promotes the financial wellbeing of individuals and businesses, helping them, their families, and society to thrive. This belief is more than a philosophy — it’s a promise. And in today’s world, it’s not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do.

A brand built on help

FNB’s brand is anchored in a powerful promise: to help. This promise shapes how the bank designs its products, how it engages with customers, and how it shows up, especially during life’s highs and lows. It’s a commitment that extends beyond banking, into initiatives that support financial inclusion, sustainability, and community development.

Backing dreams, from grassroots to greatness

FNB is unwavering in its support for the aspirations of the communities it serves. Whether it’s helping young athletes become world champions or giving African artists a platform to reach global audiences, the bank believes in nurturing talent from grassroots to greatness.

The bank’s long-standing partnership with SA Rugby is a testament to this. What began in 2017 has evolved into a bold new chapter: FNB is now the principal partner of the Springboks, supporting not just the men’s teams, but also the Bok Women and SARU Youth teams. This is more than sponsorship; it’s a strategic investment in sustainable sports development and nation-building. Help is at the heart of human greatness.

Putting people at the centre

To FNB, every customer is more than a profile, they’re a person with goals, challenges, and dreams. That’s why it offers support that’s relevant, personal, and proactive. From digital tools to human advice, it makes banking effortless and empowering.

Innovation is at the heart of this approach. FNB continuously invests in data-driven capabilities to anticipate needs, customise solutions, and improve outcomes. Whether it’s helping a small business access working capital or guiding a family towards financial stability, the bank innovates with purpose.

Shared prosperity is sustainable prosperity

FNB believes that prosperity must be shared among customers through value, among employees through purpose, and across society through inclusive growth.

By anchoring itself in purpose, investing in innovation, and supporting champions, FNB is not just building a better bank, it’s building a better future.

Because at FNB, help isn’t just a slogan. It’s how the bank delivers value, builds trust, and drives shared prosperity for generations to come.

• About the author: Faye Mfikwe is FNB’s chief marketing officer.

This article was sponsored by FNB.