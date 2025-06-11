As a South African, it’s easy to feel worn down by bad news. Corruption, unemployment, crime, service delivery failures — the list goes on. However, this is what makes the franchising sector, of all things, such a glimmer of hope.
By connecting entrepreneurs with established brands and proven systems, SA’s hundreds of franchise outlets create employment for tens of thousands of people and contribute hugely to our economic output. It’s an engine for small business growth, which is ultimately what will lift our country out of the bad news and into a brighter future.
We kick off this issue of Franchising with the Franchise Association of SA’s looking at the facts and figures of the sector’s economic contribution, along with the organisation’s plans and partnerships to grow this throughout the coming year.
With supply chains once again in the spotlight due to the effect of the US’ tariff war, we consider the question of who controls the supply chain in a franchise arrangement and how this can affect business operations.
We examine social franchising, which takes the principles of franchising and applies them to social upliftment causes and learn some lessons from the rebranding of seafood restaurant John Dory’s.
To wrap up, we look at World Franchise Day and some of the top business performers across the country. Because we all deserve a little good news, don’t we?
FREE TO READ | Franchising is an engine for small business growth
We examine social franchising, which takes the principles of franchising and applies them to social upliftment causes
As a South African, it’s easy to feel worn down by bad news. Corruption, unemployment, crime, service delivery failures — the list goes on. However, this is what makes the franchising sector, of all things, such a glimmer of hope.
By connecting entrepreneurs with established brands and proven systems, SA’s hundreds of franchise outlets create employment for tens of thousands of people and contribute hugely to our economic output. It’s an engine for small business growth, which is ultimately what will lift our country out of the bad news and into a brighter future.
We kick off this issue of Franchising with the Franchise Association of SA’s looking at the facts and figures of the sector’s economic contribution, along with the organisation’s plans and partnerships to grow this throughout the coming year.
With supply chains once again in the spotlight due to the effect of the US’ tariff war, we consider the question of who controls the supply chain in a franchise arrangement and how this can affect business operations.
We examine social franchising, which takes the principles of franchising and applies them to social upliftment causes and learn some lessons from the rebranding of seafood restaurant John Dory’s.
To wrap up, we look at World Franchise Day and some of the top business performers across the country. Because we all deserve a little good news, don’t we?
Anthony Sharpe, editor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.