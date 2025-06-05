MTN SA on building what matters: connectivity is the starting point
Discover how MTN is helping shape a more inclusive, connected SA, where access to tools, education, and opportunity builds real progress
SA’s path to progress is shaped by access to tools, opportunity, and participation. When more people are connected — reliably, affordably, and on their terms — more is possible. That possibility depends on communication networks and platforms that reach, include, and endure.
In 2024, MTN SA contributed more than R50bn to the national economy through infrastructure investment, services, employment, and tax contributions. Capital expenditure in the year was R9.8bn, and MTN SA’s total tax contribution was almost R5.4bn.
These are not abstract figures. They reflect real and lasting impact: more than 4,000 people directly employed and over 200,000 jobs supported across SMEs, vendors, and local suppliers. More than 85% of MTN SA’s procurement spending stayed within SA and nearly R19bn was directed towards black women-owned businesses.
Still, digital access begins with affordability. Over the past five years, MTN SA has reduced the effective cost of data by more than 75%, enabling millions of customers to connect to the mobile internet with greater ease.
Greater affordability has not come at the cost of network quality: MTN SA has consistently been recognised as SA’s best network, according to the MyBroadband Mobile Network Quality Report and Best in Test by umlaut. It has also not been at the cost to the environment, with the company on track to meet net zero emissions by 2040.
Digital inclusion starts with a device. Through the Smartphone for All initiative, MTN SA is facilitating the delivery of free 4G-enabled smartphones to over a million low-income users. Each device unlocks tools for learning, earning, and connecting.
In parallel, the company continues to invest in keeping its 39-million customers connected despite adversity. With more than R4.6bn directed towards energy resilience — including solar power, battery backups, and strategic upgrades — MTN SA has achieved 99% network availability.
Today, MTN SA has more than 4,000 live 5G sites, with many more to come, as it positions SA for a tech-enabled future. Its rural network expansion means that more than 1,500 previously underserved communities are now connected to reliable mobile networks.
MTN SA’s work also extends into the civic realm. MTN networks power communication across government departments, digitising 257 municipalities through smart water and electricity metering and supporting high-visibility national events like the State of the Nation Address. These contributions reflect a commitment to strengthening public infrastructure, not just private service.
The company’s growing fintech platform, MoMo, offers access to digital financial tools in a country where formal banking, though advanced, is still out of reach for many. For small businesses and informal traders, MoMo Pay is a digital enabler, supporting everyday transactions and helping build credit profiles through visible records.
Beyond this, recognising that digital progress must be future-ready, MTN SA continues to invest in education and skills. Since its December 2023 launch, the MTN Skills Academy has reached nearly 9,000 young people, including over 900 unemployed women. In 2024, the MTN Online School recorded more than 322,000 engagements. The 400 multimedia centres established by MTN SA across the country are helping prepare learners for a digital economy.
All of this reflects a broader intent. Connectivity is not the end goal. It is the foundation on which access, opportunity, and national progress can be built. What South Africans do with that foundation is what defines the future.
This article was sponsored by MTN.