MTN SA on building what matters: connectivity is the starting point

These are not abstract figures. They reflect real and lasting impact: more than 4,000 people directly employed and over 200,000 jobs supported across SMEs, vendors, and local suppliers. More than 85% of MTN SA’s procurement spending stayed within SA and nearly R19bn was directed towards black women-owned businesses.

Still, digital access begins with affordability. Over the past five years, MTN SA has reduced the effective cost of data by more than 75%, enabling millions of customers to connect to the mobile internet with greater ease.

Greater affordability has not come at the cost of network quality: MTN SA has consistently been recognised as SA’s best network, according to the MyBroadband Mobile Network Quality Report and Best in Test by umlaut. It has also not been at the cost to the environment, with the company on track to meet net zero emissions by 2040.

Digital inclusion starts with a device. Through the Smartphone for All initiative, MTN SA is facilitating the delivery of free 4G-enabled smartphones to over a million low-income users. Each device unlocks tools for learning, earning, and connecting.

In parallel, the company continues to invest in keeping its 39-million customers connected despite adversity. With more than R4.6bn directed towards energy resilience — including solar power, battery backups, and strategic upgrades — MTN SA has achieved 99% network availability.