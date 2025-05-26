FREE TO READ | Key infrastructure growth scenarios to ensure robust SA by 2050

There is no doubt that the country’s infrastructure has deteriorated significantly over the past decade, mostly due to consistent underinvestment, mismanagement and a lack of state capacity. Nonetheless, there are various infrastructure development scenarios for SA that, if applied correctly, could ensure a robust, sustainable and smart country by 2050.
In this issue we consider what is required to obtain finance for an infrastructure project and the role that green building principles play in this. In a similar vein, we look at how the Treasury’s recently revised regulations for public-private partnerships will help unlock private-sector expertise.
A key initiative under way is a partnership to spearhead our rail sector revival, offering hope for revitalising logistics and the overall economy.
We also examine road maintenance, spatial planning, water and we take a look at where wind and hydropower lie in SA’s energy mix.
While SA has its share of challenges, a lot of positive efforts are under way to fix broken systems, drive green infrastructure innovation, finance better projects, and tweak the laws to enable greater private-sector expertise and funding for infrastructure.
Rodney Weidemann, editor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.