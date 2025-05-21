Business

WATCH: Budget 3.0 | Business reaction

Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute

21 May 2025 - 18:21
by Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana arrives to deliver 2025 budget speech during a National Assembly plenary sitting at the CTICC. Picture: Nic Bothma
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana arrives to deliver 2025 budget speech during a National Assembly plenary sitting at the CTICC. Picture: Nic Bothma

Business keenly watched the third version of the 2025 budget speech. Business Day TV sat down with John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute, for his take on all that played out.

A sober, realistic and ‘boring’ budget, say economists

Budget 3.0 ‘depicts a stark picture of SA’s finances’
Economy
1 hour ago

WATCH: Godongwana tables Budget 3.0

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is presenting SA’s 2025/2026 budget, in Cape Town.
Economy
5 hours ago

Fiscal slippage but path ‘still on track’

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the national budget on Wednesday afternoon
National
5 hours ago

Government digs deeper to claw back R37.5bn in waste

Minister outlines new budget process to close underperforming programmes and achieve greater efficiency
National
5 hours ago

Opposition parties slam budget as punishing the poor

‘We need to focus on bringing in investments into the economy and create jobs,’ MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela
National
2 hours ago
