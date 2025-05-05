Stanlib backs SME financier Preference Capital with R250m funding

Preference Capital Group (PrefCap) — an innovative financial services provider specialising in small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing — has secured an additional R250m in funding from Stanlib Asset Management.

This significant boost comes just weeks after PrefCap announced a R450m funding line from Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), bringing the total capital raised during the past 12 months to R700m.

The relationship with Stanlib further strengthens PrefCap’s position as a market leader in providing accessible and flexible financial solutions to South African SMEs, which continue to be vital drivers of economic growth and job creation.