Read the April 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax

This month we look at trademarks, the legality of impounding taxis, the Competition Commission’s recently published draft guidelines which aim to provide clarity on whether internal restructurings require prior approval from the competition authorities, and the various important issues of substantive law raised by the new Expropriation Act, which was signed at the end of last year
02 May 2025 - 13:32
The spotlight falls on double trouble trademarks. An article discusses two recent EU judgments dealing with the issue that comes up most often in trademark law — are the trademarks confusingly similar? In this case, Volkswagen opposes a GTA registration, while a rooster logo ruffles the Fédération Française de Football’s feathers.
Mental health cases in the workplace can be difficult for employers to manage. This task becomes even harder to navigate in circumstances where illnesses appear to arise in the context of work-related stressors or incidents. In this article, we look at a case that illustrates how an employer failed to provide the necessary support for its employee’s recovery
Following the carbon proposals in the 2025 national budget, understanding, recording and analysing carbon emissions is fast becoming a necessity for South African businesses. As these changes are implemented, companies must seriously consider the impact of local and international carbon regulations and the role of carbon reduction as a business strategy.
The taxi industry plays a pivotal role in SA, providing essential transport for people who commute to places of work and education. The South African Police Service has increased its efforts in investigating crimes perpetuated by individuals within the taxi industry, including impounding vehicles which fail to comply with the relevant legislation and regulations. We look at a case in which the court ruled on a taxi boss seeking the release and return of his Quantums.
