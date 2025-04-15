Nvidia warns of $5.5bn losses due to new Trump administration curbs on chip exports to China
Multiple crises this sphere of government faces have been well documented
The budget tabled in mid-March contained no provisions for the potential gap in university research funding left by Trump’s moves
Party leader sends list of revenue proposals to finance minister
Clicks’ private label range includes brands such as Payless, Safeway, Made4Baby, SunProtect and Xtreme
Annual rate slows to 3.9% in February from 7% in January while monthly sales slipped 1.3%
Sacci index signals cautious optimism despite unresolved fiscal tension and growing global trade uncertainty
Bank keeps policy rate at 2.75%, its first pause after seven consecutive cuts
‘I believe they’re in a good position to continue their good season,’ says Hlompho Kekana
It is tempting to do little other than amble around the fishing settlement, enjoying the benches, cliffs and beaches
Financial literacy is undergoing a radical transformation, and to dig deeper into this Business Day TV caught up with Daniel Hawkins from PayJustNow.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Financial literacy trends amid rapid change
Financial literacy trends amid rapid change
