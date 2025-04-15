Combat hijacking threats with Tracker’s smart tech for business vehicles

Cameras incorporating live monitoring features can be placed to view the surrounding environment, including other vehicles, road conditions and weather. These can be used to detect external hazards around the vehicle.

While legacy solutions required fleet managers to sift through and analyse hours of video footage, AI-enabled cameras incorporate software on the device to automatically record video footage continuously upon vehicle activation or before and after an event based on pre-configured capture triggers. The cameras upload the trigger event information to a secure online cloud-based portal and provide fleet managers with real-time alerts supported by the smaller, curated segments of video footage.

The footage captured by these dashcams and cameras significantly enhances a business’s ability to protect its drivers, fleet, cargo and logistics operations against risks on the road. The benefit is incident minimisation or avoidance, paired with resulting cost containment.

Geofencing

Geofencing, powered by telematics technology, has emerged as a critical tool in safeguarding fleet vehicles and cargo from theft, and drivers from harm. Geofencing employs Global Positioning System (GPS) and cellular technology to create virtual boundaries around specific geographical areas. Fleet managers can virtually geofence deemed unsafe zones and reroute vehicles away from identified crime hotspots.

Geofencing facilitates exception management. Fleet managers receive instant notifications if a vehicle enters a designated high-risk zone or leaves a designated safe zone, providing real-time visibility and control over fleet movements. Other early warning alerts include power supply interruption or border approach — possible security compromises involved in theft and hijacking.

One of the primary benefits of geofencing is its role in theft prevention. By setting up geofences around designated areas, routes or facilities, fleet managers can closely monitor vehicle movements and detect unauthorised use or deviations from planned routes. In the event of a vehicle being stolen, geofencing enables swift identification of the vehicle’s location, facilitating prompt recovery efforts and minimising potential losses.

The use of geofencing features can also enhance driver safety by proactively and rapidly dealing with unauthorised vehicle access and hijacking situations. In essence, the integration of telematics geofencing capabilities can strengthen the security of fleet operations and foster a culture of safety and vigilance within businesses.

Cargo sensors

Cargo-specific tracking devices and load-monitoring sensors provide the essential tools required to monitor trailers. Fleet managers can set up designated safe and unsafe zones and get immediate notifications if any anomalies are detected with the trailers. For instance, if a cargo door is opened at a location not marked as a delivery site, in the event of unauthorised access to the cargo hold, or if there are changes in weight distribution.

Geofenced lock and unlock capability can give assurance to fleet managers that cargo doors remain locked for the duration of a trip and can only be unlocked once the cargo has entered a predefined zone, such as the forecourt at the delivery address. A further safeguard includes a remotely enabled key tag that can interface with the geofenced locking system to unlock a cargo door once the cargo is confirmed present at the designated delivery address.

Trailer tracking units also aid in cargo recovery efforts, minimising losses in the event of theft or hijacking.

Driver assistance

Features such as a driver assist button for emergencies can alert an on-duty fleet manager to implement mitigators or call the driver to arrange any required assistance. Businesses can also subscribe their drivers to a rapid emergency medical and armed response service.