WATCH: Business says stability in government is needed

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA

10 April 2025 - 15:31
Female ownership is most prevalent in smaller businesses, according to the latest “State of SMMES in South Africa” report compiled by World Wide Worx and the Shoprite Group. Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
The most recent RMB/BER business confidence index shows SA Inc remains largely pessimistic about operating conditions in the country. While the domestic trade environment is worsened by escalating geopolitical tension, government of national unity jitters add another layer of uncertainty.

Business has stressed that it is not about who is in power, but rather the need for a stable government that will help shape a healthy environment in which businesses can thrive. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA, for more insight

