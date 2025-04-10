Female ownership is most prevalent in smaller businesses, according to the latest “State of SMMES in South Africa” report compiled by World Wide Worx and the Shoprite Group. Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
The most recent RMB/BER business confidence index shows SA Inc remains largely pessimistic about operating conditions in the country. While the domestic trade environment is worsened by escalating geopolitical tension, government of national unity jitters add another layer of uncertainty.
Business has stressed that it is not about who is in power, but rather the need for a stable government that will help shape a healthy environment in which businesses can thrive. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA, for more insight
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Business says stability in government is needed
Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA
The most recent RMB/BER business confidence index shows SA Inc remains largely pessimistic about operating conditions in the country. While the domestic trade environment is worsened by escalating geopolitical tension, government of national unity jitters add another layer of uncertainty.
Business has stressed that it is not about who is in power, but rather the need for a stable government that will help shape a healthy environment in which businesses can thrive. Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of Business for SA, for more insight
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.