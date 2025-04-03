TotalEnergies Marketing SA certified as a Top Employer for third year running

TotalEnergies Marketing SA (TMSA) has been certified as one of Mzansi’s Top Employers for the third year running by the Top Employers Institute.

This recognition highlights TMSA’s commitment to fostering an outstanding work environment and implementing exceptional human resources (HR) practices.

Based in the Netherlands, the Top Employers Institute is the leading global authority on HR strategies. It certifies organisations as being Top Employers based on the results of their participation in its annual HR Best Practices Survey.

This comprehensive survey covers 20 topics — including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, diversity, equity and inclusion, and wellbeing — grouped under six HR “domains” or themes, namely Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite.

TMSA was recognised for several outstanding HR practices that contributed to its Top Employer certification for 2025. These include:

People strategy: TMSA’s commitment to a strategic approach in managing and developing their workforce.





Talent acquisition: Effective recruitment processes that attract and retain top talent.





Diversity, equity and inclusion: Initiatives that promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.





Wellbeing: Programmes and policies that support the physical and mental wellbeing of employees.





Career Development: Opportunities for skill development and career advancement, including a mobility programme that allows employees to explore new roles within the company.

“We achieved an overall score increase from 2024 when benchmarking against other companies and/or industries including in the Steer, Shape, Attract, Develop, Engage and Unite domains,” says TMSA HR GM Phumzile Mohlakoana.

“Our scores in almost all the categories have improved, but I’m particularly proud of the domains in which we have excelled — Develop and Shape. This is a testament to the investment we have put in developing our people.”

‘Better Together’

A “Better Together” ethos is at the heart of TMSA’s people strategy, which focuses on talent development, promoting manager-coaches and building a good place to work, driving employee engagement and enabling career growth.

TMSA’s dedication to creating a positive and enriching work environment for all employees is reflected in the benefits and programmes it offers. These include:

Mobility programme : TotalEnergies has a mobility programme that enables staff to change job positions every three years by identifying the companies’ professional opportunities locally and internationally. They apply for any position available if they are interested; this allows them to explore different areas of the company.

TotalEnergies Women’s Initiative for Communication and Exchange (TWICE): This initiative is aimed at mentoring women in their respective careers, personal lives and professional networks.





This initiative is Flexible working hours: TotalEnergies has flexible working hours which allows employees to fully explore work-life integration.

Capital shares: All permanent employees are eligible to purchase company shares at a discounted rate — an act that reflects as the company’s commitment to the importance of sharing value.

Employees profit scheme: All employees who have been employed by TMSA for three years or more become beneficiaries of the scheme.





Action programme: We believe in working together with society and this is why we allow our employees to take at least three official working days and perform any CSI work of their choice.

• TMSA is part of the global integrated energy company, TotalEnergies.

This article was sponsored by TMSA.