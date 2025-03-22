FREE | Read the March 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
Private sector contributions to government initiatives are on the rise in SA. The future of public-private collaboration to deliver on the government’s constitutional mandate will certainly be interesting, especially in the context of the recently enacted Public Procurement Act, and in a government of national unity where views on increasing private-sector participation might not always align.
With the rapid development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools across various sectors, the dangers of relying on AI without verifying the correctness of the AI-generated information was highlighted in the recent case of Mavundla v MEC: Department of Co-Operative Government and Traditional Affairs KZN and Others.
The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission’s revised regulations are intended to come into effect in late 2025 and will impact the current merger control regime in several ways. We look at recent developments in competition law in Africa.
In the complex world of litigation, even a minor misstep can jeopardise a case. Understanding and strategically leveraging court rules is not just prudent for corporate clients, it is essential. Rule 19 of the Uniform Rules of the High Court outlines the timeframes for defendants to deliver their notice of intention to defend in action proceedings commenced by summons. In this issue, we outline the crucial role of court rules and the various cases which highlight the need for defendants to deliver their notice of intention to defend timeously.
Is the claim of ‘legal privilege’ sufficient? The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) recently handed down a judgment that should serve as an eye-opener for companies appointing auditing firms to investigate potential fraud or accounting irregularities and assuming that they will be able to claim legal privilege over those reports and, therefore, that they are not disclosable.
FREE | Read the March 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
