Thanks to SAB, beer isn’t just a beverage — it’s a key driver of SA’s economy
South African Breweries celebrates 130 years of supporting local industries through sourcing, innovation and empowerment
For 130 years, South African Breweries (SAB) has been a key driver of local sourcing, local economic growth and local innovation.
As SA’s oldest brewer, SAB has built a thriving value chain, sourcing 95% of its raw ingredients locally and contributing to one in 66 jobs supported by the beer industry across agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and retail.
At the recent 2025 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo in Johannesburg, SAB celebrated its 130th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to localisation. With a strong focus on economic empowerment, SAB continues to invest in innovative farming initiatives and an inclusive economy through initiatives like the SAB Foundation and SAB Zenzele Kabili.
Looking ahead, SAB remains dedicated to supporting SA’s economy by ensuring beer remains a truly local product.
Committed to local sourcing for 130 years
From its first brew in 1895 to becoming SA’s largest beer manufacturer, SAB has always prioritised local sourcing. Today, over 95% of its raw ingredients, including barley, maize and hops, are grown on South African soil, supporting thousands of farmers across the country.
A standout initiative, the FarmSol programme directly empowers 1,120 black farmers, including 500 women, by providing training, financial support and market access. This ensures that emerging farmers become an integral part of SA’s beer value chain, driving both rural development and economic empowerment.
Beyond raw ingredients, SAB also leads in agro-processing. It operates SA’s only two malting plants, located in Alrode in Gauteng and Caledon in the Western Cape, as well as the continent’s only hops processing plant in George. These facilities not only support the country’s agricultural sector but also ensure that the entire brewing process remains deeply rooted in the local economy.
SAB extends its localisation efforts by sourcing 99% of its packaging materials locally, including glass from Isanti Glass, further reinforcing its commitment to supporting South African industries.
Committed to local innovation for 130 years
SAB has consistently invested in innovation to ensure the long-term sustainability of its brands and value chains.
One of its most significant advancements is the Barley Research Facility in Caledon, where it develops resilient barley strains to withstand environmental challenges. This safeguards local barley production while ensuring that South African farmers remain competitive on a global scale.
Another innovative undertaking is SAB’s investment in the Moletele Lime Farm in Limpopo. This partnership with the Moletele community produces 10,000 tonnes of lime annually, creating local jobs and contributing to rural economic growth.
Innovation also extends to SAB’s product portfolio. From the launch of Castle Lite in 1994 to the introduction of Castle Milk Stout, SAB continues to evolve with changing consumer preferences while ensuring that its brands remain proudly South African.
One of SAB’s most impactful initiatives is Castle Lager’s Bread of the Nation campaign, which transforms spent grain from the brewing process into nutritious bread for communities in need. This initiative not only reduces waste but also addresses food insecurity in South African communities.
Committed to local empowerment for 130 years
SAB’s impact goes beyond brewing, and through initiatives like the SAB Foundation and Thrive Fund, the company has empowered entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Since 2010, the foundation has invested in grant funding and business support for over 6,422 enterprises, creating and sustaining over 15,000 jobs and impacting over 61,000 livelihoods.
In the retail sector, SAB Zenzele, the largest broad-based BEE scheme in SA’s fast-moving consumer goods sector, has supported over 40,000 tavern owners and small retailers, distributing financial benefits. Now evolved into SAB Zenzele Kabili, this initiative ensures ongoing black ownership in AB InBev, SAB’s parent company, securing long-term wealth creation for thousands of South Africans.
The beer industry’s economic reach is vast, with 250,000 jobs supported across the value chain, from farmers and truck drivers to retailers and social entrepreneurs. SAB’s role in sustaining these livelihoods reinforces the idea that beer is more than just a beverage, it is a key driver of SA’s economy.
A future with more cheers: the next 130 years
As SAB embarks on the next chapter of its journey, it remains committed to deepening its impact on local economic growth.
SAB remains committed to brewing with local ingredients, supporting local businesses and building a future that uplifts South Africans for generations to comeZoleka Lisa, VP of Corporate Affairs at SAB
Attendees at the 2025 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo were invited to visit SAB’s exhibition stand to learn more about how the company is shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for SA. Whether through its continued investment in local sourcing, local innovation, or its initiatives in entrepreneurship, SAB is dedicated to ensuring that the next 130 years are as impactful as the last.
“For 130 years, SAB has been more than a brewery, we have been a trusted partner in SA’s growth,” says Zoleka Lisa, VP of Corporate Affairs at SAB. “As we move forward, our commitment remains clear: to brew with local ingredients, support local businesses, and build a future that uplifts South Africans for generations to come.”
Here’s to the next 130 years — a future with more cheers!
