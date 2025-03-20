Thanks to SAB, beer isn’t just a beverage — it’s a key driver of SA’s economy

For 130 years, South African Breweries (SAB) has been a key driver of local sourcing, local economic growth and local innovation.

As SA’s oldest brewer, SAB has built a thriving value chain, sourcing 95% of its raw ingredients locally and contributing to one in 66 jobs supported by the beer industry across agriculture, manufacturing, logistics and retail.

At the recent 2025 Proudly South African Buy Local Summit & Expo in Johannesburg, SAB celebrated its 130th anniversary by reaffirming its commitment to localisation. With a strong focus on economic empowerment, SAB continues to invest in innovative farming initiatives and an inclusive economy through initiatives like the SAB Foundation and SAB Zenzele Kabili.

Looking ahead, SAB remains dedicated to supporting SA’s economy by ensuring beer remains a truly local product.

Committed to local sourcing for 130 years

From its first brew in 1895 to becoming SA’s largest beer manufacturer, SAB has always prioritised local sourcing. Today, over 95% of its raw ingredients, including barley, maize and hops, are grown on South African soil, supporting thousands of farmers across the country.

A standout initiative, the FarmSol programme directly empowers 1,120 black farmers, including 500 women, by providing training, financial support and market access. This ensures that emerging farmers become an integral part of SA’s beer value chain, driving both rural development and economic empowerment.