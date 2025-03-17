The Isle of Man business roadshow has returned to SA for a sixth time, with the aim of demonstrating how it provides a safe and secure platform for wealth creation as global markets navigate uncertainties and shifting economic landscapes. Business Day TV spoke to Marion de Carte, senior client relationship manager at Boston MFO, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Isle of Man Indaba — mitigating risk in a complex world
Business Day TV speaks to Marion de Carte, senior client relationship manager at Boston MFO
The Isle of Man business roadshow has returned to SA for a sixth time, with the aim of demonstrating how it provides a safe and secure platform for wealth creation as global markets navigate uncertainties and shifting economic landscapes. Business Day TV spoke to Marion de Carte, senior client relationship manager at Boston MFO, for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.