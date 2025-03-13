Business

FREE TO READ | Courier Services Insights

Consumer demand for faster and more efficient delivery services has resulted in steady growth for the courier, express and parcel services industry

13 March 2025 - 10:27
Image: 123RF — PEOPLEIMAGES12

The South African courier services industry generates between R25bn and R30bn annually with its growth driven primarily by growth in the e-commerce sector.

Consumers have quickly grown accustomed to the convenience of online shopping and home deliveries with express delivery rapidly becoming a standard component of supply chains.

Also, Africa’s e-commerce landscape offers significant opportunities for businesses and logistics providers as rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class fuel higher consumer spending, accelerating the demand for seamless logistics solutions. SA is strategically positioned as an entry point for global e-commerce platforms looking to expand into the broader African market.

 

