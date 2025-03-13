FREE TO READ | Courier Services Insights

The South African courier services industry generates between R25bn and R30bn annually with its growth driven primarily by growth in the e-commerce sector.
Consumers have quickly grown accustomed to the convenience of online shopping and home deliveries with express delivery rapidly becoming a standard component of supply chains.
Also, Africa’s e-commerce landscape offers significant opportunities for businesses and logistics providers as rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class fuel higher consumer spending, accelerating the demand for seamless logistics solutions. SA is strategically positioned as an entry point for global e-commerce platforms looking to expand into the broader African market.
Courier Services Insights
Consumer demand for faster and more efficient delivery services has resulted in steady growth for the courier, express and parcel services industry
