Business

BUDGET DAY 2025

WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2025

Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Busa and Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA

12 March 2025 - 18:23
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Business keenly watched the 2025 budget speech for signals on economic growth, investment and policy support. Business Day TV delved into what SA Inc made of the announcement and spoke to Business Leadership SA and Business Unity SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2025
Business
3.
How to draw up a risk management and compliance ...
Business
4.
How the EU’s carbon tax could reshape South ...
Business
5.
WATCH: Big ideas for B20 leaders
Business

Related Articles

DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen

National

WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two

National

Treasury decisions to be open to wider scrutiny

National

READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech

National

WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.