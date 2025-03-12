Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Business keenly watched the 2025 budget speech for signals on economic growth, investment and policy support. Business Day TV delved into what SA Inc made of the announcement and spoke to Business Leadership SA and Business Unity SA.
BUDGET DAY 2025
WATCH: Business reacts to budget 2025
Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Busa and Busi Mavuso, CEO of BLSA
Business keenly watched the 2025 budget speech for signals on economic growth, investment and policy support. Business Day TV delved into what SA Inc made of the announcement and spoke to Business Leadership SA and Business Unity SA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DA will not support budget, says John Steenhuisen
WATCH: Budget 2025 — take two
Treasury decisions to be open to wider scrutiny
READ IN FULL: Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 budget speech
WATCH: The politics of Budget 2025
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.