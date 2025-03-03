How the EU’s carbon tax could reshape South African exports

A new mechanism implemented by the European Union (EU) to curb carbon-intensive goods entering its market could place South African businesses and agricultural enterprises at a costly disadvantage, according to Mark Boshoff, head of Climate Resilience and Sustainability Strategy at Nedbank Commercial Banking.

Because the EU is SA’s largest trading partner, accounting for over 20% of total trade, this policy shift is crucial for local exporters to understand and has implications on efforts by local companies to decarbonise their operations as part of their overall climate resilience strategies.

In April 2023 the EU enacted the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), a policy that aims to put a “fair price” on carbon emissions associated with the production of carbon-intensive goods imported into the EU. This move is designed to level the playing fields for EU companies that have been under pressure to reduce their carbon footprints at considerable expense against potentially cheaper, carbon-intensive imports from non-EU countries like SA.

Part of the broader European Green Deal, the CBAM seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030. It employs the “polluter pays” principle, encouraging businesses to adopt cleaner production methods. The EU justifies the CBAM by pointing to the risk of “carbon leakage”, where companies relocate high-carbon production to countries with weaker environmental regulations. The CBAM also aims to prevent EU-made products from being replaced with more carbon-intensive imports.

For SA, the CBAM poses a particular challenge. While the country is transitioning to a low-carbon economy at a snail’s pace, its current carbon taxes are low in comparison with EU carbon taxes. This differential in carbon taxes will lead to higher costs being imposed on South African goods entering the EU in the medium to long term to bring pricing in line with domestic production of the EU.