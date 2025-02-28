Business

WATCH: Meetings Africa 2025 | Boosting tourism through partnerships and investment

Thembisile Sehloho and Bronwen Auret from SA Tourism talk about the investment opportunities that flow from Meetings Africa

28 February 2025 - 11:01
Meetings Africa is a pivotal event for SA’s tourism sector, particularly within the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Thembisile Sehloho and Bronwen Auret from SA Tourism talk about the investment opportunities the event brings as it bridges the gap between buyers and sellers.

