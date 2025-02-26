Business

WATCH: Consumers embrace security measures as digital payments adoption grows

Business Day TV speaks with Wayne Best, global chief economist for Visa

26 February 2025 - 20:19
Payfast is a unit of fintech operator Network International. Picture: 123RF/9dreamstudio
Visa observed a rise in consumer awareness and proactive security measures for digital payments across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Business Day TV spoke to Visa global chief economist Wayne Best about this trend, as well as others being observed in a rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

