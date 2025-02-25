Business4SA chair Martin Kingston, Busa president Mxolisi Mgojo, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Busa vice-president Adrian Gore. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
SA business organisations are hopeful that the country will seize the opportunities that come with hosting the G20 and B20 summits. Standard Bank’s chief economist, Goolam Ballim, shares some ideas for B20 leaders.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Big ideas for B20 leaders
Business Day TV speaks to Goolam Ballim, chief economist at Standard Bank
