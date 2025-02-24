Business

WATCH: Cas Coovadia on what to expect at B20 in Cape Town

Business Day TV speaks with Cas Coovadia, Sherpa for Business 20

24 February 2025 - 20:17
The narrative often focuses on what Africa could be, without fully reflecting on the progress that has been made nor the work still needed to accelerate the pace of growth, says the writer. Picture: 123rf.com
Finance ministers and business leaders from around the world are gathering in Cape Town for the Business 20 (B20) meeting under the theme: “Inclusive Growth and Prosperity through Global Cooperation”. Business Day TV spoke to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia, a B20 Sherpa, about what to expect.

