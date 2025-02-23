Business

WATCH: The impact of the budget delay on business sentiment

Business Day TV speaks to BLSA CEO, Busisiwe Mavuso

23 February 2025 - 15:20
Business leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) says that the decision to delay the 2025 budget speech was a shock to the public and investors, which is negative for business sentiment. For more insight, Business Day TV spoke to BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso.

