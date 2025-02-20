Khulekani Mathe, CEO-designate of Business Unity South Africa. Picture; THAPELO MOREBUDI
Business Unity SA (Busa) says the delay of SA’s 2025 budget sends a negative message about the government of national unity’s ability to collaborate effectively for the country’s benefit. Business Day TV spoke to Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Busa raises concerns over 2025 budget delay
Business Day TV speaks with Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe
Business Unity SA (Busa) says the delay of SA’s 2025 budget sends a negative message about the government of national unity’s ability to collaborate effectively for the country’s benefit. Business Day TV spoke to Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.