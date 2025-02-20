WATCH: Busa raises concerns over 2025 budget delay

Business

Business Day TV speaks with Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe

20 February 2025 - 20:33
Khulekani Mathe, CEO-designate of Business Unity South Africa. Picture; THAPELO MOREBUDI
Khulekani Mathe, CEO-designate of Business Unity South Africa. Picture; THAPELO MOREBUDI

Business Unity SA (Busa) says the delay of SA’s 2025 budget sends a negative message about the government of national unity’s ability to collaborate effectively for the country’s benefit. Business Day TV spoke to Busa CEO Khulekani Mathe for more insight.

