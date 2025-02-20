Trade on the African continent is on the rise. This is despite a confluence of global geopolitical tensions, inflation stemming from commodity price changes and currency devaluations, muted foreign currency availability in some instances, as well as constrained logistical infrastructure development.
As a result of these challenges, corporates operating on the continent have had to shift their way of working and themselves to become more agile. Trade financiers have accommodated this shift, becoming more nimble to support the ongoing demand for goods and services needed to sustain Africa’s growing needs.
Successful businesses in the current environment are those that are able to make rapid financial decisions, have flexibility in their structured lending, can make quick inventory decisions and are ensuring that cash is not tied up in stock.
Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
FREE TO READ | Trade Finance Insights
Global trade is a key driver of economic growth and poverty reduction. A significant portion of this trade, estimated to be about 80%, relies on financing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.