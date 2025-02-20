FREE TO READ | Credit Management Insights

Following a challenging economic period that peaked in 2024, the turn in the interest rate cycle and the end of load-shedding boosted local consumer and business sentiment.
The subsequent rise in spending and investment, coupled with the formation of the government of national unity, lifted the economic outlook.
There is an overall sense that the economy is improving, with the ANC predicting 3% growth. While this is more than double the latest IMF growth forecast of 1.1% for 2025, the positive trend has supported spending and credit activity.
The outlook for secured and unsecured lending has improved and the more positive economic environment encourages credit providers to lend more as the ability of consumers and businesses to repay loans improves.
Companies also want to access credit to exploit improving market conditions. Many business owners will use the favourable credit conditions to scale operations and invest in growth.
