WATCH: What experts say about unprecedented Budget 2025 delay

Business Day TV speaks to Xhanti Payi, Tendani Mantshimuli and Dirk Kotze

19 February 2025 - 20:52
MPs leave after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech was postponed in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
MPs leave after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech was postponed in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

The budget speech for 2025 has been postponed to March. Business Day TV caught up with a panel of experts to discuss the the delay.

