FREE | Read the February 2025 edition of Business Law & Tax
Sars is reminded of its manners as the high court strengthens taxpayer rights while urging respect and fair treatment. Meanwhile, the JSE undertook a “rejuvenation project” that included, among other things, a review of the composition and appropriateness of Section 19 (Specialist Securities) of the JSE Listings Requirements (Section 19). This project resulted in changes to both the JSE listings requirements and, as well as the JSE debt listings requirements (DLRs), replacing the latter in its entirety with the new debt and specialist securities listings requirements (DSSRs). These amendments came into effect on November 11 2024. Also in November, the Government Gazette published a proclamation by the President confirming the commencement of the Employment Equity Amendment Act 4 of 2022. We look at the various definitions of the Employment Equity Act which have been amended or substituted
19 February 2025 - 14:04
In a landmark decision, the high court addressed a variety of procedural challenges raised by the Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service but also provided essential clarifications on two key legal issues: the high court’s directive under section 105 of the Tax Administration Act, 28 of 2011 and the interpretation of the specified condition “bulk” in respect of aggregates in Schedule 2 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Mineral Royalty Act, 28 of 2008. These aspects have far-reaching implications for taxpayers in general and the aggregates industry specifically.
South Africans have experienced the frustration of receiving countless spam calls or unsolicited e-mails and text messages urging them to buy products or take up credit offers. To address these unwanted marketing intrusions, the trade, industry & competition department has published proposed amendments to the regulations under the Consumer Protection Act, 2008. These proposed amendments aim to enhance consumer privacy and provide stronger protection against unsolicited direct marketing practices, with a particular focus on direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communications.
South African businesses face a watershed year in 2025 as they navigate unprecedented technological advancement, regulatory changes and economic pressures. Three major themes are set to reshape the employment landscape: the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence (AI), the implementation of the Employment Equity Amendment Act together with various other statutes, and intensifying wage pressures amid challenging economic conditions.
The African mining sector is at an exciting juncture in 2025. Three macro trends are converging simultaneously within the industry, creating opportunities for mining operators, African governments and communities alike. These trends include the West’s growing interest in Africa’s mining resources — aimed at matching the strides made by Eastern competitors led by China — the just energy transition and the ever-growing influence of the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The interaction of these trends creates new complexities for operators and governments to navigate, yet the benefits of shared investment and economic growth across the continent are expected to outweigh the challenges posed by such complexities.
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
