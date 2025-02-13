Business

FREE TO READ | 2025 Profile Unit Trust Awards

Recognition for outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence in the investment industry

13 February 2025 - 17:47
Image: 123RF - asawinklabma

Investment managers navigated a complex and challenging landscape both locally and globally in the past year.

The 2025 Profile Unit Trust Awards acknowledge investment decision-makers who deliver the best returns.

 

Browse through the page below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.