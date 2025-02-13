Markets track developments in US president’s tariff plans, while investors await US data
Civil Aviation Authority stifled a burgeoning sector that could have helped offset de-industrialisation
Without specifically mentioning Donald Trump’s order, president says nation should stand together at a time like this
Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
Acquisitive CEO catapulted Sibanye-Stillwater into the mining industry’s premier league, with assets on five continents
Survey says upturn in investment cycle is positive news
2025 Profile Unit Trust Awards
Levies could target all countries with duties on imports from America, sparking all out trade war
SA open campaign against Afghanistan next week after ODI losses against New Zealand and Pakistan
Array changes aim to make the competition stiffer and more innovative
Investment managers navigated a complex and challenging landscape both locally and globally in the past year.
The 2025 Profile Unit Trust Awards acknowledge investment decision-makers who deliver the best returns.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | 2025 Profile Unit Trust Awards
Recognition for outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence in the investment industry
