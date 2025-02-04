Fund managers take a more measured response to tariff fears than in Donald Trump’s first term in office, analysts say
President will get a report from his administration by April 1 on how US trade should be conducted
Steenhuisen says the DA cannot be party to collapsing the private medical scheme sector
Mmusi Maimane says parliament needs to be more effective in its oversight role over the executive
A recent ruling found the airline in breach of domestic air licensing regulations
Concern about governance and accountability discourages wealthy nations from providing finance, says New York-based funding network
Overall black ownership amounted to 38% in 2024, surpassing Financial Sector Code’s 25% target, Basa says
The US president’s plan would shatter decades of US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Skipper joins Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh on injury list ahead of tournament
Launched in 1975, Honda’s original Gold Wing has been credited with starting the touring bike category
Empowering brokers in an increasingly complex insurance environment where the risk landscape is changing rapidly has become a key challenge facing all insurance businesses.
The two main factors driving the changing risk landscape are climate change and overstretched public infrastructure.
But despite facing economic challenges including high interest rates, inflation and more onerous reporting requirements, SA’s largest insurers have demonstrated resilience in the past year.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE TO READ | Insurance Brokers Insight
As the industry evolves, the role of the broker becomes even more critical
Empowering brokers in an increasingly complex insurance environment where the risk landscape is changing rapidly has become a key challenge facing all insurance businesses.
The two main factors driving the changing risk landscape are climate change and overstretched public infrastructure.
But despite facing economic challenges including high interest rates, inflation and more onerous reporting requirements, SA’s largest insurers have demonstrated resilience in the past year.
Browse through the page below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
ALSO READ:
GARTH NAPIER: Short-term insurance outlook for 2024: Cautious optimism, despite headwinds
AI and brokers: A powerful insurance duo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.