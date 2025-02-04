FREE TO READ | Insurance Brokers Insight

Business

As the industry evolves, the role of the broker becomes even more critical

04 February 2025 - 15:14
Empowering brokers in an increasingly complex insurance environment where the risk landscape is changing rapidly has become a key challenge facing all insurance businesses.

The two main factors driving the changing risk landscape are climate change and overstretched public infrastructure.

But despite facing economic challenges including high interest rates, inflation and more onerous reporting requirements, SA’s largest insurers have demonstrated resilience in the past year.

 

