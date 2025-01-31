Teaming customer insights with tech to drive world-class service in SA

End-to-end technology solutions provider iOCO is challenging businesses and public sector organisations in SA to differentiate themselves this year by striving for world-class customer service standards. Organisations can leverage widely available technology and a customer-driven approach to boost service delivery and public trust, setting themselves apart in a dynamic environment.

As South Africans, many of us have received excellent service from local organisations, but many have also had experiences that have left us wanting. We all know the frustration of long waits for official documents or a lack of communication about how and when to collect them. Or feeling dissatisfied with inadequate services from the private sector, such as delivery services not offering flexible time slots, complex processes for simple banking transactions, or having to visit a physical store just to upgrade a digital device.

iOCO is confident that both the private and public sectors can meet and exceed the expectations of their users, whether they are clients or customers, despite persisting challenges in our operating environment. Improving the service experience of customers and citizens is key to business growth and fulfilling a public service mandate, as it fosters loyalty, increases engagement and ensures that public services remain relevant.

The company calls on private sector organisations and governmental entities not to take the beaten path of incremental change, but instead to overhaul their customer experience design.

This bold step does not require a significant investment or the very latest technology. iOCO has found that it can often be achieved with an organisation’s existing technology, and gradual changes to build out that technology ecosystem over time. The technology does not replace the human element of customer experience, but empowers employees and public servants to deliver high-quality service. Personal interactions remain an important part of delivering service and instilling trust.

Mary-Lyn Raath, Customer Value Enhancement executive of iOCO, says it’s crucial to ensure that the technology ecosystem aligns with a customer-driven approach, placing the needs and experiences of the customer at the centre of its design and implementation.

“To truly move forward,” says Raath, “organisations must ask themselves: ‘How can I elevate the experience for my customers?’”

Removing pain points

Customer experience design is about truly solving the needs of the user, who may be a client or customer, says Richard Harvey, principal consultant at iOCO’s Advisory Group.

“It revolves around identifying the customer’s pain points and addressing them,” he says. “When we develop a customer experience strategy with personalisation at its core, we refer to a concept named ‘jobs to be done’. We analyse all the ‘jobs’ involved in completing a primary task and evaluate how we can improve the overall experience. One way to achieve this is by providing the right information at the right time, so customers aren’t left searching for it while completing the task.

“For example, if a citizen needs to renew their driver’s licence at a licensing department, a first-class customer experience design would notify them that their licence is about to expire, providing them with the best location to visit and approximate wait times at that location. This would include recommending the best appointment times and pre-scheduling the appointment. When the citizen arrives at the office, they could be prompted on where to go or where to park. They would then simply walk in, scan their ID and verify their details, instead of filling in cumbersome paper forms.

“The design would remove pain points, such as the customer having to recall when their licence is due to expire or when it must be renewed, waiting in long queues, or asking family or friends for the best place to go.”

What does the user want?

To build an impactful personalised experience, an organisation needs quality data that enables it to develop valuable insights into the customer. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, driven by data, empower organisations to predict customer needs and behaviour, tailor customer interactions, anticipate demands and create seamless experiences.

“To effectively personalise services, it’s essential to understand your users and what drives them — essentially, the ‘jobs they need to get done’. Customer experience design identifies what the user aims to achieve, while technology enables it,” says Harvey.