WATCH: CEO optimism improves as global economic prospects brighten

Business Day TV speaks to Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa

21 January 2025 - 21:15
Picture: 123RF/DMITRIY SHIRONOSOY
The business community is regaining confidence in SA’s economy as the country implements structural reforms and tackles important issues. Business Day TV discussed the health of the local economy with Dion Shango, CEO for PwC Africa, as SA prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

