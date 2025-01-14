Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
The business community is regaining confidence in SA’s economy as the government implements structural reforms, and tackles important issues. Business Day TV discusses the health of the local economy with Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, as the country prepares to host the Group of 20 (G20) summit.
WATCH: Assessing the health of SA Inc with Busi Mavuso
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA
