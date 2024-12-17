Business Law Focus
PODCAST | Could ‘spam’ marketing be a thing of the past in 2025?
Consumers may be able to block marketers from contacting them from countless spam calls, texts and emails
Many South Africans have experienced the frustration of receiving countless spam calls or unsolicited e-mails and text messages urging them to buy products or take up credit offers. To address these unwanted marketing intrusions, the department of trade, industry and competition has published proposed amendments to the regulations under the Consumer Protection Act of 2008, and calls for public comments by January 15.
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth is joined by Ashlin Perumall, partner in the mergers and acquisitions department at Baker McKenzie SA, to discuss how these proposed amendments aim to enhance consumer privacy and provide stronger protection against unsolicited direct marketing practices, especially direct marketing by means of unsolicited electronic communications...
