Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Cyberattacks are costing SA economy, says Check Point

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of Sadc security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies

09 December 2024 - 19:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FIC
Picture: FIC

The impact of  cyberattacks on SA’s economy is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Hendrik de Bruin, head of South African Development Community (Sadc) security consulting at Check Point Software Technologies

In its 2024 report “African Perspectives on Cybersecurity”, Check Point says online attacks on digital infrastructure, systems, organisations and consumers are costing SA about 1% of GDP.

Join the discussion: 

Check Point’s report says SA has 3,312 attacks per week on government entities and there’s been a 90% surge in ransomware.

World Bank figures for 2023 put the cost of cybercrime at about $3.8bn (R69bn).

In the discussion, De Bruin outlines his company’s latest findings on the economic impact of cyberattacks; ways in which attacks are taking places; and measures to reduce the risk.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production. 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Challenges in building one of SA’s largest solar plants

Sola Group co-founder Chris Haw joins Mudiwa Gavaza in this episode of Business Day Spotlight
Companies
3 days ago

PODCAST | Naspers/Prosus unveils plans for growth and returns

CEO Fabricio Bloisi joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to discuss the internet, technology and multimedia group’s strategy
Business
4 days ago

PODCAST | Revenue assurance player hints at bigger earnings for mobile networks

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from ReveNet
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PODCAST | Sars takes aim at non-profits in effort ...
Business
2.
Is your business ready for the cross-border ...
Business
3.
Industrial property to rent in KwaZulu-Natal’s ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | Public Sector explores what needs ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.