Naspers strategy to keep growing as one of the world’s largest technology investors is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Fabricio Bloisi, CEO of Naspers and Prosus joins Host Mudiwa Gavaza to discuss how the group plans to execute on that strategy.
Naspers and its Amsterdam listed subsidiary Prosus are the biggest technology group on the JSE, and regularly top the charts as the exchange’s most valuable company.
The group invests mainly in payments, food delivery, classified and education.
Earlier in this week the group reported a more than 70% jump in core headline earnings at the halfway stage of its financial year, driven mainly by the improved profitability of its e-commerce consolidated businesses and equity-accounted investments, in particular Tencent.
Bloisi, who has been at the helm since July, says a big part of the group’s present strategy is sharing knowledge and best practices across its portfolio of companies.
The iFood founder is bullish about Naspers’ business in SA, particularly Takealot, the country’s largest online retailer.
Bloisi also outlines the group’s strategy in areas such as artificial intelligence, capital deployment, scaling up its businesses and SA’s place in its portfolio.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Naspers/Prosus unveils plans for growth and returns
CEO Fabricio Bloisi joins host Mudiwa Gavaza to discuss the internet, technology and multimedia group’s strategy
Join the discussion:
