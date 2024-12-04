Industrial property to rent in KwaZulu-Natal’s Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone

An industrial property with an expansive warehouse and accompanying offices is available to rent at 14 Mzimkhulu Drive, La Mercy, KwaZulu-Natal.

Formerly developed for and leased by German logistics giant DB Schenker, this facility offers a proven operational history, but is also easily convertible into a world-class factory, making it an attractive option for a range of industries.

The property is located within a highly secure industrial park, boasting round-the-clock access control, within a gated precinct adjacent to King Shaka International Airport, making it conveniently accessible via the M4 and N2 highways.

Not only does this precinct offer a high level of protection for your assets and operations, but it’s part of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which offers attractive incentives designed to support enterprises and drive economic growth.

Companies operating in the Dube TradePort SEZ can benefit from:

Preferential 15% corporate tax: Reduce your tax liability and channel savings into growth initiatives.





Employment tax incentive: Benefit from rebates for hiring young South African workers, reducing employment costs while contributing to local job creation.





Tax relief: Access exemptions under the VAT Act, Customs and Excise Act, Customs Duty Act, and Customs Control Act, providing further financial savings.

These incentives, combined with the property’s prime location, make it a unique opportunity for businesses aiming to thrive in SA’s fast-growing industrial and logistics hub.

Industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics, PepsiCo, Mahindra, Yangtze Optic Africa Cable, SA’s leading packaging manufacturer Tufbag, Chem Energy, which specialises in electric motors and generators, global retail experience agency Barrows, prominent cereal brand FutureLife, and National Stationery have established operations within Dube TradePort SEZ.

Further cementing its appeal, Toyota Tsusho Africa and Ogihara Thailand have recently announced their joint venture aimed at enhancing local automotive parts manufacturing.

Property details:

Erf size: 25,580m²

Floor size: 14,665m²

Property comprises:

Offices: 1,616m²;



Warehouse: 12,018m²;



Covered loading area: 770m²;



Sundry areas: 261m²;



Yard: 7,859m²; and



Staff parking with carports: 3,056m².

Warehouse has 36 roller shutter doors and 17 loading bays with dock levellers; 13m eaves height (bottom of trusses).

Fire pump room and tanks equipped with an ASIB-compliant sprinkler system. (Note: the fire pump room and tanks are shared with the neighbouring tenant, and the maintenance costs are split equally, 50/50.)

Bunded and hazardous area.

Lease details:

Triple net lease.

Occupation date: April 2025.