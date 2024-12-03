Business

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Technology adoption — a game-changer for SMEs

Business Day TV speaks with Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA

03 December 2024 - 21:39
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA
Picture: 123RF/SOFIIASHUNKINA

SMEs contribute an estimated 40% towards SA’s GDP. Digital tools reshaping the retail landscape, innovations around customer analytics, e-commerce platforms and mobile payment solutions are a major boost for SMEs. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Norman Nyawo, head of merchant solutions for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank SA.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Technology adoption — a game-changer for ...
Business
2.
Industrial property to rent in KwaZulu-Natal’s ...
Business
3.
Digital transformation is about mindset and ...
Business
4.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
5.
PODCAST | Vodacom boss details network resilience ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.