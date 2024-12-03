SMEs contribute an estimated 40% towards SA’s GDP. Digital tools reshaping the retail landscape, innovations around customer analytics, e-commerce platforms and mobile payment solutions are a major boost for SMEs. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with Norman Nyawo, head of merchant solutions for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank SA.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Technology adoption — a game-changer for SMEs
Business Day TV speaks with Norman Nyawo, head of Merchant Solutions for Business and Commercial Banking at Standard Bank SA
