Investec Champions Cup sponsorship a win for both rugby and the brand

As Investec enters its second year of headline sponsorship of the Investec Champions Cup, the world’s premier club rugby tournament, the award-winning international bank and wealth manager reflects on the successes and lessons learnt.

This sponsorship aligns seamlessly with Investec’s growth strategy, leveraging rugby’s global appeal to connect with diverse audiences across key markets.

Enviable international reach

“In addition to connecting with broader, more diverse audiences, this sponsorship gives us reach and greater visibility on a global scale, giving more people the opportunity to engage with the Investec brand. Whether through branding and messaging, broadcast or in-stadium experiences, fans in SA and abroad will experience what it means when we say ‘Out of the Ordinary’,” says Peta Dixon, Investec’s head of sponsorships in SA.