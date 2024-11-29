Investec Champions Cup sponsorship a win for both rugby and the brand
International bank and wealth manager reflects on the success of leveraging the sport’s growing global appeal to connect with diverse audiences
As Investec enters its second year of headline sponsorship of the Investec Champions Cup, the world’s premier club rugby tournament, the award-winning international bank and wealth manager reflects on the successes and lessons learnt.
This sponsorship aligns seamlessly with Investec’s growth strategy, leveraging rugby’s global appeal to connect with diverse audiences across key markets.
Enviable international reach
“In addition to connecting with broader, more diverse audiences, this sponsorship gives us reach and greater visibility on a global scale, giving more people the opportunity to engage with the Investec brand. Whether through branding and messaging, broadcast or in-stadium experiences, fans in SA and abroad will experience what it means when we say ‘Out of the Ordinary’,” says Peta Dixon, Investec’s head of sponsorships in SA.
A unique sponsorship opportunity
Investec’s partnership with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) offers a unique platform to enhance brand visibility in an arguably less cluttered environment compared to football-dominated markets like the UK.
The Investec Champions Cup is the most sought-after trophy in international club rugby played over six months, December through to May. The tournament features the top eight clubs from three different leagues: England’s Premiership Rugby, the Top 14 in France, and the United Rugby Championship, which itself is made up of 16 teams across Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and SA.
Rugby and brand both scoring
The game of rugby has experienced remarkable growth over the past few decades, evolving into a global phenomenon that captivates millions. That growth in popularity is reflected in the Investec Champions Cup last season. “We were pleased to see just over 1.16-million fans, around the globe, coming to watch the action in person. That’s a 12% (year-on-year) in-stadium attendance increase,” says Dixon.
And it’s not just in-stadium attendance that’s growing, but fans tuning in to catch the action. According to Nielsen Sports SA, there was an increase in broadcast hours from 709 to 796 hours across eight different SuperSport channels. The total TV audience across all markets for the last Investec Champions Cup season was an impressive 56.8-million.
Leveraging the growth trajectory
But Investec believes it can do more to grow the Investec Champions Cup audience by providing material to increase awareness and educating people on the tournament format.
“The rugby ecosystem is busy and complicated,” says Dixon. “The audience doesn’t necessarily understand the format or the importance of the competition, so we’ve produced some engaging, informative content and will continue to do so in the coming season.”
Investec’s chief marketing officer Abey Mokgwatsane says clients’ and staff enthusiasm for the pinnacle of club rugby has been more than encouraging. “We simply cannot make enough zebra striped bucket hats to meet demand!”
He goes on to reiterate that it’s only through valuable partnerships like that with EPCR and SuperSport that Investec is able to create transformational value for spectators, players and communities. “Together, through the spirit of rugby, we can achieve remarkable success and create lasting memories that resonate far beyond the pitch.”
This article was sponsored by Investec.