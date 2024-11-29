FREE TO READ | Public Sector explores what needs to change to make SA work

Reflecting on 30 years of democracy, this inaugural issue of Public Sector explores the state of SA’s public service to determine what is working and what needs to change.
Public-private partnerships have played a pivotal role in SA’s development. Collaboration between sectors is essential for sustainable progress, from infrastructure projects to the energy transition and the vision for smart cities. Success stories, such as the Gautrain and the N3 Toll Concession, show the effects of effective partnerships. At the same time, ongoing projects such as Lanseria’s smart city initiative not only highlight the potential for innovation in urban planning, but also inspire us about the possibilities for the future.
However, challenges such as corruption, inadequate public infrastructure investment and the country’s water crisis, continue to threaten progress. Addressing these issues requires accountability and more robust governance.
It’s crucial to commit to long-term, sustainable solutions and strong leadership to overcome these challenges. It’s clear that a united approach, driven by innovation, partnerships and accountability, will shape the next chapter of SA’s journey.
Busani Moyo, editor
